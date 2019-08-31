While we continue to figure out where Christie Brinkley is keeping the fountain of youth, the supermodel once again reminded everyone that she looks a lot younger than her age by sharing quite the video.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, August 31 to post a video of herself looking very happy while training for Dancing With the Stars. “This was the end of day 3! Heading into day 4 of rehearsals now,” the blonde beauty wrote alongside the clip. “All I can say is … whether you can dance or not … crank up the music and shimmy, shake, and kick up your heels! It’s INVIGORATING!”

Take a look at it below!

Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I told my husband I want to take care of myself so I can look like Christie at 65!! Goals!” one person said. Another added, “Still so gorgeous and youthful.”

The Vegas Vacation actress will be a part of the DWTS season 28 cast along with other notable faces including, Mary Wilson, James Van Der Beek and Kate Flannery. And while many people are excited to see Christie on the dance floor, her three kids — Alexa, 33, Jack, 24, and Sailor, 21 — aren’t jumping over the moon. “They laughed,” Christie exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“They were like [laughs] OK — really? [laughs] No, I am. [laughs] And they’re like ‘really.’ And I’m like, ‘yes, I’m going to do the lessons,’ because my daughter Sailor, she’s got the moves, and every time she starts to dance, I come in behind her, and I’m trying to do whatever she’s doing, and she’s like ‘Mom…’” Christie continued, adding that she doesn’t believe her now grown children will be able to help her prepare for the competition.

“Well, hopefully DWTS will take on that enormous challenge of preparing me, because it’s beyond anything that my kids are able to cope with,” she explained. “They need to pull out the heavy artillery if somebody’s going to get me to … get the moves.”

We know Christie will do and look great!