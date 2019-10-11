They may have not met in a “Small Town,” but once they did cross paths we are certain they did not have a “Lonely Ol’ Night.” Now that we’ve gotten those song references out of the way, we can finally tell you that Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are one incredible couple — and they’ve had quite the journey.

Before finding one another, America’s Sweetheart and the “Jack and Diane” singer racked up quite the love history. The Sleepless in Seattle actress was rumored to be with a few notable Hollywood men before tying the knot with fellow actor Dennis Quaid in 1991. The pair would split in 2001, but not before having one son together, Jack. However, the divorce had quite the impact on both parties, especially the A Dog’s Purpose star.

“I think what divorce does is, it takes away your identity,” Dennis once told The Sunday Times. “It’s like death. Your identity is wrapped up in the relationship and if it’s not going to be there … who are you? … Aren’t the most stressful things in life meant to be the death of a family member and moving house? And then there’s divorce, which is death and moving.”

“The birth of a child is another stressful situation,” the Hollywood star continued. “Not just because things could go wrong, but also because you have to redefine who you are.” Dennis would go on to remarry in 2004 (he divorced in 2018), while Meg wouldn’t say I do again, instead choosing to adopt a baby girl, Daisy, in 2004.

As for John, he walked down the aisle three times before meeting the When Harry Met Sally costar — his last marriage was to model Elaine Irwin in 1992. They would have two sons — Hud, 25, and Speck, 24 — before ending things in 2011. Although, John also has three more kids — daughters Michelle, 48, Teddi Jo, 38, and Justice, 34 — from his previous relationships.

Through all of their ups and downs, it is easy to see that nothing but love is keeping Meg and John’s current relationship very strong!

Scroll on down to see just how Meg and John got to where they are today.