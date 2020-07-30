It seems John Mellencamp‘s new girlfriend, Nurse Jamie Sherrill, is head over heels the iconic rock ‘n’ roller! The beauty expert gushes she thinks “he’s pretty great” in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly.

“I mean, he’s John Mellencamp,” the Los Angeles-based beautician sweetly says when asked about their relationship. “He is very private and I do want to respect that … and that’s about all I can say.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Although Nurse Jamie remains tight-lipped on their budding romance, a source close to the couple revealed “they’ve been together” since March 2020 and seem happier than ever. “From what I know, it’s pretty serious,” the insider shared with Closer in April.

The two may still be getting acquainted as a pair, but “[Jamie’s] already introduced him to her triplets,” the source added at the time, noting John, 68, has been just as inviting when it comes to his famous family. “They’ve all been staying at his place in Bloomington, Indiana.”

According to the insider, the “Jack and Diane” crooner “has finally moved on” and “found love again” with Nurse Jamie — who stars in her new Netflix show, Skin Decision: Before and After — after splitting with his on-again, off-again partner Meg Ryan. John and the When Harry Met Sally … actress, 58, called off their engagement following an eight-year relationship in October 2019.

“[Meg] had enough and ended [it]” a source told Us Weekly. “She has no regrets.” Despite going their separate ways, an insider close to the former lovebirds — who began dating in 2011 — insisted Meg “will always love” and care for the “Hurts So Good” singer.

LRNYC/MEGA

“Meg agonized over this, and shed more than a few tears over this decision,” the insider explained to Closer. “She loves John with all her heart — he’s a very intense man and she said she never felt the deep and profound love he offered her with any man in her life, even in her marriages.”

The Sleepless in Seattle actress isn’t “laying any of the blame at his feet” either, the source noted. “He has to be who he is, but very importantly, Meg has to main her own vision, her own identity and plot out her life the way she feels is best. And right now, she feels it is best they go their separate ways.”

Before spending nearly a decade with Meg, John previously tied the knot three times. He was married to his first wife, Priscilla Esterline, from 1970 to 1981, his second spouse, Victoria Granucci, from 1981 to 1989, and his final marriage was with Elaine Irwin from 1992–2011.

If things keep going well for John and Nurse Jamie, wedding bells might be in their future!

Be sure to catch Nurse Jamie in her new series, Skin Decision: Before and After, now streaming on Netflix.