Meg Ryan's Kids: Meet Her Blended Family With Ex John Mellencamp

Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp may no longer be together, but the rom-com legend and the “Jack and Diane” rocker blended their families throughout their decades-long relationship.

John shares his eldest daughter, Michelle, with his first wife, Priscilla Esterline. Following their divorce in 1981, he went on to marry Victoria Granucci and welcomed daughters Teddi and Justice throughout their eight-year marriage. After they called it quits in 1989, John married his third wife, Elaine Irwin, in 1992, and completed his family when sons Hud and Speck arrived. The pair divorced in 2011.

As for Meg, the film star is the loving mom of son Jack, whom she welcomed in 1992 with her then-husband, Dennis Quaid. After they called it quits in 2001, the As the World Turns alum expanded her family when she adopted her youngest daughter, Daisy, from China in 2006.

Scroll through the below to meet the former pair’s blended family.