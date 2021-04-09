Dennis Quaid appeared in the iconic 1998 film The Parent Trap as Nick Parker, the hunky dad of long-lost identical sisters, but in real life, he’s a father of three kids — including twins! And the Golden Globe nominee has done everything he can for his children, Jack, Zoe and Thomas.

Dennis was married to his first wife, P. J. Soles, from 1978 to 1983, but he didn’t experience fatherhood until he walked down the aisle with his second spouse, Meg Ryan, in 1991. The following year, the A Dog’s Purpose star and the When Harry Met Sally … actress welcomed their son, Jack.

From the moment his first child was born, Dennis relished his role as a parent. “I love being a dad, and I’m good at it,” he told Parade in 2012. “Kids teach you about life, like how not to focus on yourself so much.”

Dennis and Meg split 10 years later in 2001, and they held off from having any more kids. However, he expanded his family after he said “I do” to his third wife, Kimberly Quaid (née Buffington), in 2004. The former couple welcomed their twins, son Thomas and daughter Zoe, in 2007.

When his youngsters were toddlers, Dennis said he was having an “easier” time raising Zoe and Thomas. Even though he joked they “[wanted] everything” and “[didn’t] listen” sometimes, they got “funnier” and were growing up to be smart people. “I love raising my two little kids,” he gushed in 2012, according to Home Business Mag.

Because he had already raised Jack, Dennis also pointed out he didn’t “worry so much” parenting Zoe and Thomas. “I know they will have to go to college, and won’t be wearing pull-ups for the rest of their life,” he explained.

However, there is one place Dennis said he wouldn’t — and still won’t — let his mind wander to. “I am not allowing myself to think that I have a girl now, and that boys will be coming at some point,” he quipped. “I am more concerned that we are having a lot of fun with the kids.”

Sadly, Dennis and Kimberly called it quits after more than a decade of marriage. The real estate broker filed for divorce in 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and their split was finalized in 2018. These days, the Innerspace actor is married to his fourth and much younger wife, Laura Savoie, with whom he exchanged vows in 2020.

