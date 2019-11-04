It looks like Dennis Quaid and his new fiancée, Laura Savoie, are wasting no time when it comes to planning their future nuptials! While recently chatting with ET alongside his Merry Happy Whatever co-star Brent Morin, the Parent Trap actor opened up about his recent engagement and revealed why he’s expecting to tie the knot sooner rather than later.

The 65-year-old hunk joked that planning for his and his 26-year-old future wife’s wedding happened “like the next minute” after he initially popped the question. In fact, Dennis revealed that and he and Laura — who began dating earlier this year — plan to be married within 12 months of their engagement.

MEGA

“You’ve got a year, right? And if you go past a year without getting married, then you’re suspect,” he explained. “That’s basic etiquette.” The Intruder actor even dished that Laura is already on the market for her bridal gown. “I think she’s looking at wedding dresses today,” he added. “She’s gotta get started.” Aww!

Following his romantic proposal in late October, Dennis opened up to Extra about the moment he asked for the blonde beauty’s hand in marriage. The beloved actor, who was in Hawaii at the time promoting his new movie Midway alongside costars Woody Harrelson and Patrick Wilson, recalled the special moment when he got down on one knee.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise,” the Rookie star — who was previously married to P. J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Quaid from 2004 to 2018 — said of his “sunset” proposal.

“I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan … I wanted it to be private,” he continued. “[Laura] was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down.” How cute!

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

News of the couple’s whirlwind romance first made headlines this past spring. Around the time that it was revealed they were officially a couple, fans noticed that Laura — who has been taking classes at Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business and also received a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame — shared a couple of pics of her and her beau on Instagram.

At the time, Laura shared a photo of her and Dennis kissing, as well as another romantic post with the caption “never been happier,” according to Us Weekly. She also claimed to be “in love” with the handsome hunk despite only dating him for a short while.

We can’t wait to see how lavish Dennis and Laura’s upcoming wedding will be!