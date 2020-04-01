Just five months after John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan called off their engagement, a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly that the iconic rocker “has finally moved on” and “found love again” with beauty expert Nurse Jamie Sherrill.

“They’ve been together for at least a month,” the insider shares on Wednesday, April 1. “From what I know, it’s pretty serious.”

Although John, 68, and the celebrity skincare professional just got together earlier this year, “she’s already introduced him to her triplets,” the source adds, “and they’ve all been staying at his place in Bloomington, Indiana, which is close to where her family lives.” Aww!

It seems things couldn’t be going better for the “Jack and Diane” crooner and Nurse Jamie considering the source points out that they’ve even been quarantined together amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “[Jamie] was in Indiana for her mother’s funeral and has been self-isolating with him,” the insider explains.

News of John’s budding romance with the blonde beauty comes less than half a year since his nearly decade-long relationship with the When Harry Met Sally… actress, 58, ended in October 2019. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Meg had “no regrets” about calling off their nuptials because she “had enough.”

However, an insider close to the former on-again, off-again couple — who first began dating in 2011 — revealed to Closer that closing the door on their longtime love story wasn’t necessarily easy for the Sleepless in Seattle actress.

“She will always love John, and really, she’s not laying any of the blame at his feet,” the previous source dished shortly after they parted ways. “He has to be who he is, but very importantly, Meg has to main her own vision, her own identity and plot out her life the way she feels is best. And right now, she feels it is best they go their separate ways.”

Despite feeling heartbroken over the split, the source noted Meg couldn’t take the nature of their relationship any longer. After calling it quits multiple times throughout their eight-year romance Meg and John were no longer on the same wavelength.

“Look, Meg [was] 57, and her vision of how she wanted to live the rest of her life just didn’t match up with John’s,” the insider explained. “She’s going through heartbreak now believing she’s avoiding an even more intense heartbreak down the road if they had gotten married.”

We wish John and his new lady all the luck in their relationship!

