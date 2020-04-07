Family approval! John Mellencamp‘s daughter Teddi Mellencamp is “really happy” for her dad and his new girlfriend, beauty expert Nurse Jamie Sherrill, an insider tells Closer Weekly exclusively.

“Teddi is friends with Nurse Jamie. She’s known her for a while – before she started dating her dad,” the source continues on Tuesday, April 7. “I’m not sure if Teddi played matchmaker.”

It’s great that Teddi, 38, gave Jamie her stamp of approval, but it will be a while before John’s ex Meg Ryan comes around. She still feels a little “heartbroken” after they called off their engagement in October 2019. “She still hasn’t fully gotten over him,” another source told Closer on April 6. Meg, 58, “still feels hurt.”

Hopefully, with time, the actress and John, 68, can be friends again. After all, they were together for nearly a decade before calling it quits. When Meg thinks about her past relationship with John, she tries not to feel bitter about anything that happened between her and the Falling From Grace actor.

“She will always love John, and really, she’s not laying any of the blame at his feet,” an insider told Closer in October. “He has to be who he is, but very importantly, Meg has to main her own vision, her own identity and plot out her life the way she feels is best.”

Even though Meg will need some time to heal, she doesn’t regret breaking up with John. “Meg agonized over this, and shed more than a few tears over this decision,” the insider explained. “She loves John with all her heart — he’s a very intense man and she said she never felt the deep and profound love he offered her with any man in her life, even in her marriages.”

Sadly, it doesn’t look like the two actors will be getting back together anytime soon. But at least John found love again with his new girlfriend.