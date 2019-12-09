It’s true, John Mellencamp has had a tough year. After Meg Ryan called off their engagement in October, the 68-year-old actor was spotted going for a solo walk in Soho, New York, on Sunday, December 8.

This is the actor’s first public outing since his split. He appeared to be clearing his head in the chilly NYC weather.

Back in October, a source told Us Weekly, Meg has “no regrets” about ending their engagement. In fact, this isn’t the first time that he and the City of Angels star called it quits. Once they officially became a couple in 2011, they broke up in 2014. Then after they got back together that same year, they ended their relationship again in 2015. The last time they got back together was in 2017 and now they appear to be at odds again.

But despite everything, they’ll always have love for each other. “She will always love John, and really, she’s not laying any of the blame at his feet,” an insider close to the former pair revealed to Closer Weekly. “He has to be who he is, but very importantly, Meg has to maintain her own vision, her own identity and plot out her life the way she feels is best. And right now, she feels it is best they go their separate ways.”

It was hard for Meg to come to that decision, but ultimately, it was the best thing for her to do. “She’s going through heartbreak now believing she’s avoiding an even more intense heartbreak down the road if they had gotten married,” the insider explained.

Sometimes when you love someone, the best thing to do is to let them go.

