Talk about awkward! We all know that infamous scene from When Harry Met Sally featuring Meg Ryan moaning and yelling at a restaurant — but now the actress’ 14-year-old daughter Daisy knows about it too.

The 57-year-old, along with her film’s costar Billy Crystal and the director Rob Reiner, reunited for the movie’s 30th Anniversary and sat down with People to discuss some of its moments. During the interview, the Sleepless in Seattle star revealed that her fiancé, John Mellencamp, decided it would be quite funny to show her only daughter the romantic comedy’s fake orgasm scene.

“I’m walking around the house doing other stuff. But I can hear, ‘Baby fish mouth.’ I hear the orgasm scene, and then there’s silence from the room they’re watching in,” Meg recalled to the outlet. My daughter’s 14! And John goes, ‘Meeeeeeeeg! I’m not explaining this!’”

The hilarious scene involves Meg’s character, Sally, telling Billy’s character that men can’t tell when women are faking it. To prove her point, Sally begins to give quite the over the top and vocal show in the middle of the diner, Katz’s Delicatessen. This of course is then followed by one of the customers uttering the famous line, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

As for Meg and John — they announced their engagement back in November 2018, after dating on and off since 2010. Aside from her adopted teen daughter, the You’ve Got Mail costar also has son Jack, 27, who she shares with ex-husband, Dennis Quaid. The singer, 67, has five kids of his own — daughters Michelle, 48, Teddi Jo, 38, and Justice, 34, and sons Hud, 25, and Speck, 24. Quite the blended family — and their excited about the wedding in the near future!

“I’m thrilled. They are such an amazing couple,” Teddi exclusively told Closer Weekly at the OK!/Star/In Touch/Life & Style Pre-Grammys Party back in February. “They are both smart and funny. Their conversations are interesting and like watching a ping-pong match. They really bring out the best in each other — like all good couples do.”

Let’s assume Teddi has already viewed that famous scene too.