Katie Holmes and More! See How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Spending Christmas With Their Families

Merry Christmas, everyone! It’s officially the most festive time of the year, and Hollywood stars definitely aren’t missing out on celebrating the joyful holiday. Whether they’re spending the special season on a private island or tucked away in the mountains, Katie Holmes, Goldie Hawn and tons of other celebs are over the moon about having some downtime with their families.

Despite spending her first Christmas as a single lady following the end of her 5-year relationship with Jamie Foxx, Katie, 41, doesn’t have any worries about feeling lonely. In fact, a source close to the Batman Begins actress told Closer Weekly she and daughter Suri Cruise, 13, are spending their well-deserved time off in Ohio with Katie’s parents, brother, sisters and the rest of the family.

“Of course she misses having a partner by her side, Jamie was a lot of fun, but she and Suri are doing just fine,” the insider insisted. “Their bond is stronger than ever and they’re excited about spending the holidays together with Suri’s cousins and grandparents.”

While the Dawson’s Creek alum returned home to her native Ohio, Vanna White is enjoying some R&R with longtime boyfriend John Donaldson and her two kids someplace “tropical.” The Wheel of Fortune star recently opened up to Closer about her enviable holiday plans.

“We’re going to go away on vacation with my children — my children and my boyfriend and I,” Vanna, 62, exclusively shared with Closer. “We always spend obviously our holidays together so looking forward to that.”

Goldie and Kurt Russell are also out of town as they took a trip to their home away from home in Aspen, Colorado. Insiders close to the Overboard actors told Closer all about their annual holiday getaway with their kids, Oliver Hudson, 43, Kate Hudson, 40, Boston Russell, 39, and Wyatt Russell, 33, as well as their six grandkids.

“Goldie and Kurt love getting away to Aspen for the holidays. It’s a family tradition,” the insider exclusively revealed. “The older Goldie and Kurt get, the more blessed they feel. Being together, just the two of them, skiing or relaxing, they consider that perfect happiness.”

It looks like it’s going to be one heck of a Christmas in Hollywood!

