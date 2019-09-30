Sometimes our family can embarrass us, but sometimes they can be the support system that we need! Katie Holmes‘ family has stood by her side since the moment she was born and we bet she wouldn’t trade her siblings — Holly, Nancy, Tamera and Martin Jr. — for the world.

“I don’t know how my mom did it, raising all five of us,” Katie previously explained to Glamour. “I have three sisters and three sisters-in-law; I have learned from them. I’m inspired by them.”

Katie isn’t only inspired by her siblings. Her mom, Kathleen, has also taught her a thing or two about being strong — and Katie used those teachings when she faced public scrutiny during her marriage with Tom Cruise. However, it came even more in handy once she gave birth to her daughter, Suri Cruise, in 2006.

“Becoming a mother has been the most amazing experience — in an instant you become strong. You have to be a little bit wiser; it’s the most important job in the world. Some of the stuff [people said] was such absolutely horrible things to say about a child. It was so uncalled for and so disgusting. Enough is enough,” Katie remembered telling herself at the time about people saying hurtful things about Suri, now 13. “I definitely felt like — as a woman, as the mother of Suri — I want to handle this! My mom is very strong, and if anyone ever said anything about any of us, she would be, ‘Excuse me? That’s my family!'”

Thanks to Kathleen, Katie has learned how to fend for herself and, if it wasn’t for the actress’ three older sisters, she would still need to learn how to properly go out on a date with a boy.

“My older and wiser sisters told me not to order spaghetti,” she joked to HELLO! in 2016 about the dating advice her siblings gave her as a teen. “They said that would be embarrassing because noodles could fly all over the place.” Can you imagine?!

However, as a grown adult, Katie has mastered the art of dating and after she and Tom got divorced in 2012, the mom of one went on to date Jamie Foxx before they recently called it quits due to their long distance relationship and some communication troubles. Don’t worry, Katie, there’s always more fish in the sea!

