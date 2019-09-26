What a bond! Katie Holmes took some time to share a tribute for her only child, Suri Cruise, on National Daughters’ Day.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, September 26, to post a beautiful painting of a mother and a daughter picking up flowers. “#NationalDaughtersDay,” the actress captioned the post, even if it was a day after the actual holiday. Fans were gushing about the artwork, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Love the painting! Makes it a meaningful day,” one person said. Another added, “So beautiful and sweet!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Dawson’s Creek alum shares Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. The pair tied the knot in 2006 before going their own ways in 2012. However, the little one has become extremely close to her mom, even as she gets older. “Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That’s a positive thing,” Katie once told Town & Country magazine in an interview. “They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

Katie also touched on how important it is to raise her daughter right, even under the bright lights of Hollywood. “This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be … My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” the Batman Begins costar told the outlet. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

MEGA

It also seems like Suri, now 13, is interested in following in her famous parents’ footsteps and become an actor. “She’s signed Suri up for one-on-one classes with an acting coach, and she’s getting private singing, and music classes too,” an insider told OK! magazine. Well, it certainly seems like this can be another chance for Katie to get even closer to her child.