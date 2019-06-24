On of our favorite mother-daughter duos, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, stepped out together in New York City and got photographed yet again on Friday, June 21. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the 13-year-old enjoyed a quick coffee run around Manhattan during what was clearly a week full of tasty treats and baked goods.

Katie shielded Suri from the rain thanks to the large, bright pink umbrella she held over both of them. Because of the unfavorable weather, Katie was spotted dogging puddles with her little girl as they went to grab a cup of coffee and a quick bite to eat.

Scroll down to see some of the cute snaps from Katie and Suri’s most recent outing!