We’ve seen plenty of evidence that Katie Holmes has quite the bond with her only child, Suri Cruise, and that was proven once again when the close pair headed to a bakery to stock up on some breakfast food.

The 40-year-old and her daughter, 13, were recently in New York City taking some time to not only make a stop at a bakery for some snacks, but to also take a little stroll through the neighborhood. The Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted wearing some high-waisted jeans, a beige top and some sunglasses, all while keeping a low profile.

The actress has always made it clear that her daughter — who she shares with her ex Tom Cruise — is the number one priority in her life. “When I’m not on set, I’m being a mom. I’m doing mom stuff,” Katie once told Modern Luxury. “When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable.”

She added, “I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. “That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.” Aww!

