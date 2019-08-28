Hot mama! Katie Holmes showed off her sun-kissed skin while recently spotted out and about with her adorable mini-me Suri Cruise. The mother-daughter duo were ready to take New York City by storm as they were photographed trying to hail a cab on Tuesday, August 27.

The 40-year-old beauty had her tan cleavage on full display as she and Suri, 13, stood on the street corner while waving down a taxi in the Big Apple. Katie and her only child enjoyed a fun-filled day together that eventually ended after finally grabbing a ride. Aww!

To see more pics from Katie and Suri’s outing, be sure to scroll through the gallery below!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!