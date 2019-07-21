Even though New York City has been blistering recently, that did not stop Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, from trekking out to spend a day together!

On Saturday, July 20, the 40-year-old was spotted trying to beat the beat in a black strap top with some stonewashed jeans and a white belt. She topped it all off with a beige bag and some large shades. As for her little one, she went the yellow dress route with some Converse. The mom and daughter duo looked quite happy, as they hung around Chinatown.

Spending time with her only daughter is key to the Dawson’s Creek alum. “When I’m not on set, I’m being a mom. I’m doing mom stuff,” she once told Modern Luxury. “When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable.”

“I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have,” she continued. “That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.” So lovely!

