If you’ve been following Jamie Foxx‘s career long enough, you will know that he is a man of many talents — he has made us laugh, cry, and sometimes both at the same time. However, he is more than just a Hollywood heavyweight, he is also a fantastic and loving father to two girls!

The 51-year-old had his first child in 1994, daughter Corinne, with his partner at the time, Connie Kline. The Oscar winner is known to keep the identity of his eldest kid’s mother a mystery. “Just in general my dad is like the most supportive dad in the world,” Corrine once told People.

“The fact that he believes in me without a doubt it gives me the confidence to do so much. That man. I can see sometimes when we’re shooting Beat Shazam he’ll look at me and he’s just like, ‘My little girl!'” This is so incredibly sweet!

Corinne isn’t an only child either, as 15 years later, the Ray star became a father-of-two — he welcomed another girl, Annalise, who he shares with his ex Kristin Grannis. The pair are even quite successful at co-parenting.

Scroll on down to learn about Jamie’s two wonderful daughters Corinne and Annalise!