Leaning on his loved ones. Jamie Foxx shared a sweet photo with his two daughters, Corinne and Annalise, on Monday, August 19 — the same day In Touch confirmed that the actor and his girlfriend of six years, Katie Holmes, had split.

“#DaddyDaughterTime on @beatshazamfox. We’ve had an incredible season. Seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!!” the 51-year-old captioned a photo with Corinne, 25 — whom he shares with his ex Connie Kline — and Annaliese, 10 — whom he shares with Kristin Grannis — on set of the Fox show. “Thank you to all you — THE FANS for tuning in!!!! Lastly, much love to our contestant, Alan Smith, who is no longer with us, but shed his light on all of us. God bless his family. #beatshazam #foxxonfox.”

Of course, some fans couldn’t help but comment on his relationship status. One person wrote, “My husband and I split after six years because he wasn’t ready to make a lifetime commitment. He regretted it, and a year later we were married and have been for 17 years. Don’t rule out a reconciliation. Love is too important,” while another echoed, “Katie will find someone, and Jamie will continue to enjoy living his life as a free-spirited single man. It’s time for people to move on.”

Ultimately, the 40-year-old brunette beauty was the one to pull the plug on their relationship, a source told Us Weekly. Why didn’t the two work out? For one, the Dawson’s Creek alum didn’t like not being near her former beau. “Katie and Jamie’s relationship has been long-distance. He’s been living in L.A. full time, and she’s been in New York,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “It’s been way on and off for years, and Katie’s always had a hard time with it.”

The Oscar winner made headlines when he was recently spotted hanging out with two different women in Los Angeles. On August 15, Jamie was with a mystery blonde at Delilah and Highlight Room. Two days later, he held hands with singer Sela Vave — who he is currently mentoring — outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood. Katie wasn’t happy with Jamie’s lifestyle since they argued “nonstop over his partying,” the source noted.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Hollywood A-listers weren’t on the same page when it came to their romance. “For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed, and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” the insider added. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long-distance thing, so she gave him an ultimatum — either move to New York or it’s over!”

Katie and Jamie first sparked romance rumors in 2013 when they were seen dancing together at a charity event in New York, one year after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise. In 2018, the pair traveled to New Orleans, Miami and New York. In May 2019, they finally made a rare public appearance at the Met Gala.

It seems like Katie is also leaning on her family during this time since she was spotted hanging out with her daughter, Suri Cruise, in NYC on Monday, August 19.