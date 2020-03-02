Who knew? Jamie Foxx‘s 26-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, has one amazing voice! The Beat Shazam star showed what she’s made of when she randomly started singing Jay-Z and Alicia Keys‘ song “Empire State of Mind” in front of her dad.

“In New York / Concrete jungle where dreams are made of / There’s nothin’ you can’t do,” she sang while Jamie, 52, looked completely amazed. The dad of two to Corinne and his 10-year-old daughter, Annalise, was so shocked he stopped what he was doing to take a video of his oldest child singing.

The “Blame It” singer later shared the clip to Instagram and penned the caption, “Who knew??! @corinnefoxx TIK TOK game is vicious #daddydaughtertime #beatshazam.”

The Grammy award-winner shares Corrine with ex Connie Kline and Annalise with his other ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis. In a January 20 Instagram post, the TV personality gushed about how much she loves her dad.

“@iamjamiefoxx, of course I am proud of the entertainer that you are. Your talent is unparalleled. but more importantly, I’m proud of the person that you are — Thoughtful, kind, authentic. Thank you for showing us how to walk through this life with grace and integrity,” Corinne wrote next to a pic of her and Jamie and Annalise.

She also revealed the best memory she has of her father during an August 2019 interview with Closer Weekly. And believe it or not, it’s when he took her to the 2005 Oscars.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“That was probably our most special memory because it was just us two there,” she gushed about when her dad won his first Academy Award. “And I was only 10 years old there so I don’t think I fully understood what that was and what an [Oscar] meant. But when I saw him and I saw him on stage I felt like I got it then. I feel like that’s something we can always bond over.”

Corinne’s future in music is something they can bond over, too!