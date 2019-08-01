If there is one thing that Jamie Foxx has made clear, it is that he is crazy about his kids — and his eldest Corrine Foxx recently gushed about her father.

The 25-year-old made an appearance at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Annual Grants Banquet on Wednesday, July 31, and talked about her favorite memory with her famous dad, 51. “There are so many. Probably when I went with him to The Oscars when he won his Oscar,” the model exclusively told Closer Weekly. “That was probably our most special memory because it was just us two there. And I was only 10 years old there so I don’t think I fully understood what that was and what an [Academy Award] meant. But when I saw him and I saw him on stage I felt like I got it then. I feel like that’s something we can always bond over.”

The Beat Shazam cohost also revealed just how it felt watching her dad win the award for Best Actor for his performance in Ray. “I remember right before they called his name and he won, I won’t to him and I said dad even if you don’t win, you’re still a good actor,” she recalled. “I could feel how nervous he was and obviously seeing him win and being there is something I’ll cherish forever.”

Aside from remembering attending the most important awards show in Hollywood, Corrine also talked about some of her favorite adventures she has taken with her family. “We go on really good trips. One we do almost every summer, is we go to Montana and we kind of get away and we turn our phones off,” the actress said. “We jet ski and fish and ride horses. It’s very rustic and it’s like a nice break from reality but obviously we’ve been to great amazing grand places but we really bond when it’s just kind of more simple and we can be in the back country and nobody notices us.”

The Collateral Damage costar shares his oldest daughter with former partner, Connie Kline. He also has another girl, Annalise, 10, with ex Kristin Grannis. This isn’t the first time that Corrine has talked about her father — she once revealed how important he truly is.

“Just in general my dad is like the most supportive dad in the world,” Corrine said. “The fact that he believes in me without a doubt it gives me the confidence to do so much. That man. I can see sometimes when we’re shooting Beat Shazam he’ll look at me and he’s just like, ‘My little girl!'”

