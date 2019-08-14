As the daughter of iconic comedian Jamie Foxx, you’d think Corinne Foxx would have a leg up when it comes to making it big in Hollywood. However, the 25-year-old beauty recently joked that her famous dad may know how to bring an audience to their feet, but he certainly isn’t the best at giving advice.

“My dad’s acting advice is the worst because he always says, ‘It’s so easy. Anyone can do it,'” she jokingly revealed to reporters at the premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged on Tuesday, August 13. “I’m like, ‘Dad, you won an Oscar. Of course, it’s easy for you.'”

The thriller movie, which hits theaters on Friday, August 16, marks Corinne’s first major acting role. Although Jamie, 51, didn’t give her “a lot of acting advice,” he did fully support her through the exhausting journey. “With the whole experience, it was very physically demanding,” she explained. “I was really tired at the end of a lot of days and he was just like, ‘Have fun with it.’ This is the best job in the world. We get to do make-believe as our job. And to really just embrace the moment.”

Corinne — who will be starring alongside Sistine Stallone, Nia Long and others — sweetly continued, “Obviously it’s my first film, so it’s super memorable for me.” So cool!

Although the Django Unchained star doesn’t give the best acting advice, Corinne insisted that her dad gives amazing tips when it comes to establishing a career. “He gives me so much advice but I think a big one that he gives me for [my] career is to never take yourself too seriously,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly back in mid-July.

The Beat Shazam DJ added that having a sense of humor is key for overcoming setbacks. “I think this business is really harsh, there’s a lot of rejection, there’s a lot of disappointment,” she explained, adding, “and I think he always likes to come back to it and say, ‘This is such an incredible job we get to do, let’s just not take it too seriously. Let’s have fun, let’s be authentic and passionate.'”

We have no doubt Corinne will grow up to be just as successful as her dad!