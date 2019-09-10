Katie Holmes Looking Happy in a Black and tan Outfit

Katie Holmes Flashes Gorgeous Smile While Out and About in Leather Pants and Stilettos — See Pics!

Sep 10, 2019 11:57 am·
Hot mama! Katie Holmes was spotted looking super fly out and about in New York City on Monday, September 9. The Dawson’s Creek alum turned heads while walking the streets in a pair of sexy leather pants and sky-high stilettos.

In addition to her sexy ensemble, the 40-year-old beauty was also sporting a huge smile across her face as she entered a building in Manhattan. Katie appeared to be in the best of spirits despite the fact that she recently called it quits with longtime beau, Jamie Foxx.

“Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying. For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on August 19. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

There’s nothing like putting on your sexiest outfit to get over a broken heart!

To see more pics of Katie’s fashionable look, be sure to scroll through the gallery below!

