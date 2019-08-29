Aww! Katie Holmes enjoyed some more quality alone time with her adorable mini-me Suri Cruise as they were spotted walking around New York City on Wednesday, August 28. The Batman Begins actress flashed a subtle smile as she seemed to be in good spirits despite recently splitting from longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

Katie, 40, and Suri, 13, looked like twins — as per usual — as they were photographed leaving the Serge Normant at John Frieda Hair Salon in the Chelsea neighborhood of the Big Apple. The Dawson’s Creek alum looked as fashionable as always in a gray sweater, white cropped pants and electric yellow heels, while Suri sported bright pink jeans, a gray top and a backpack. So cute!

The mother-daughter duo’s outing comes a little over a week after it was revealed that Katie and The Jamie Foxx Show star officially called it quits after a six years of dating. The former couple — who were first speculated to be dating in 2013 — became plagued with breakup rumors, especially after Jamie was recently spotted out with another woman in Los Angeles.

“Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying. For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” an insider close to the two stars exclusively told In Touch Weekly at the time of the split. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

“He refuses to leave his hometown so she called it a day,” the source added. “They’ve been on and off for a while, but Jamie always manages to talk Katie into giving him another chance. Friends are hoping that she doesn’t take him back this time around.” Poor Katie!

Fans of the former lovebirds were heartbroken by the news of their breakup, especially after Katie and Jamie made their long-awaited, public debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May. Although they are no longer together, we hope both Katie and Jamie can move on and be happy!