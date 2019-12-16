While the rest of us will be freezing our butts off this Christmas, Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White admits she and her family have plans to go someplace “tropical.” She dished all about her holiday plans to Closer Weekly in a new interview.

“We’re going to go away on vacation with my children — my children and my boyfriend and I,” Vanna, a.k.a the Godmother of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Panorama, said. “We always spend obviously our holidays together so looking forward to that.”

The game show icon, who is filling in for usual host Pat Sajak as he recovers from surgery, has been dating John Donaldson for eight years. The South Carolina beauty is also a mom of two to kids Niko, 25, and Gigi, 22. When the holidays come around every year, Vanna, 62, can’t wait to experience all of the joy that happens Christmas morning.

“I always love Christmas morning, especially from the time the kids were born, when they come downstairs and see what Santa brought them,” she gushed about her favorite holiday memory. “I don’t know. It’s just always been special because not only is it my family with my children [it’s] my sister-in-law, my brother-in-law, and nephews and all that. We all seem to get together during the holidays so it’s very special.”

Vanna and her boyfriend are practically a married couple. They’ve been dating for almost a decade now and they still like to keep their date nights super casual. “It would be a very simple dinner with a bottle of wine,” she explained to Closer. “At home or at a restaurant, you know. As long as I’m not cooking! (laughs).”

Things have been going so well with John that the blonde bombshell isn’t even thinking about marriage.

Shutterstock

“We’ve been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we’re both happy, so in my eyes I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married,” Vanna explained. “So I don’t think you necessarily have to have a piece of paper unless you want to. Everybody’s different, so for each his own.”

There’s no doubt in our minds that John will have an amazing Christmas with Vanna this year!