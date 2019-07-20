Ever since she gave birth to her first child, Santiago, Eva Longoria has been all about sharing photos of her baby boy with all her fans — and we’re thankful, because everyone has gotten to see just how adorable her son is!

The 44-year-old welcomed baby Santi on June 19, 2018 with her husband, José Bastón. While it was the Desperate Housewives alum’s first child, it was not for her love, who already had four kids. The new mom ended up taking some time away from her job in order to take for her newborn, eventually returning after some time.

“Going back to work was hard,” the actress once told Parents magazine. “Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. … You just do it and get it done. And while Eva admitted that baby Santi is “healthy, funny, sweet and he sleeps,” she sometimes struggles with her work-life balance.

“I will pass on a project if I can’t give it my all. Now I have to be more in charge and more structured and on time,” the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star explained. “The stakes are higher now that I have a child. I need to make sure I’m doing my part to leave the world a better place —for him and for all the children of our future.”

However, through it all, Eva has still welcomed us into her life and allowed us to see how happy she is with her baby.

Scroll on down below to see Eva’s cutest snaps with her son Santi!