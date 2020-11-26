Eva Longoria lives in a sprawling estate in Beverly Hills, but after seeing photos of the home, you’ll be wondering how it isn’t a grand hotel! The Desperate Housewives star resides in a swanky house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood with her husband, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago.

Eva and the Mexican businessman purchased their 11,000-square-foot property for nearly $14 million in 2017, according to reports. The abode, which is just minutes away from the famous Sunset Boulevard and sits on more than 2.7 aces, is tucked behind a gorgeous black-iron gate and sits on top of a long driveway to ensure the most privacy.

The lavish dwelling was built in 1996, but it was renovated shortly before Eva and her hubby moved in. The estate features massive vaulted ceilings, custom doors, oversized windows, dark oak hardwood floors and modern artwork on the walls.

Aside from the tasteful touches, the Grand Hotel producer’s gorgeous home has more than enough space for her family. The residence is fitted with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three living spaces, a chef’s kitchen, a media and entertainment room, an office and much more.

The fitness guru’s home is not like most, however, as it includes luxurious amenities like a breakfast room with its own fireplace and a separate enclosed kitchen and prep area for staff. The property also has a cottage on the grounds with a tasting room to enjoy and store her large quantities of wine.

Eva’s mansion offers endless space to hang indoors, but the Devious Maids actress’ backyard is just as inviting. As soon as you walk outdoors, you’re just steps away from the sprawling balcony that gives a gorgeous view of Beverly Hills, as well as her top-of-the-line pool and tennis court.

Whether she’s working out in her backyard or posing for photos on her balcony, Eva is always giving fans glimpses inside her enviable abode. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum — who married Joe in 2016 — especially loves hanging in the kitchen with her little bundle of joy, Santiago.

“He’s funny. He has my humor. He’s silly and I’m silly,” Eva exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in 2019. “He’s a little ham. He hams it up all the time.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Eva’s Beverly Hills home!