Proud mom Eva Longoria is teaching her beloved son, Santiago, how to bake at a young age! The Desperate Housewives alum shared the cutest video of her 13-month-old kiddo helping his mom make lemon sorbet in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When life gives you lemons … you make sorbet!!” the 45-year-old captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, May 6. Eva donned a white dress and light makeup as the mother-son duo whipped up the scrumptious dessert in the comfort of their kitchen.

“I am making lemon sorbet because I have three lemon trees and I am overflowing,” the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star explained, before the video cut to her and her little man at the sink. “We’re going to squeeze lemons … about a cups worth, Santi’s going to help me!”

Eva and her handsome tot — whom she shares with husband José Bastón — looked happier than ever while preparing their recipe for their zesty treat. “Santi’s wearing yellow in honor of our yellow sorbet,” the Young and the Restless actress gushed.

She even sweetly commended her bundle of joy as he helped squeeze the lemon juice into a measuring cup. “Thank you, my precious life,” Eva marveled in Spanish. “Great Job! Thank you, papa! Muchas gracias!”

As Eva’s recipe became more involved, Santi took a backseat and watched from his high chair. The SAG Award winner showed off her entire process from start to finish.

“It’s ready to eat!” she marveled at the end of her video. “Nothing like making fresh sorbet made from lemons from my tree.” Amazing!

Since she’s doing her part to self-isolate amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Eva has been keeping her and Santi entertained in the kitchen. In late April, the Devious Maids actress uploaded a tutorial on how to make homemade pasta.

“One of my favorites things to do is make pasta from scratch!” she captioned a video with Santi. “I’m not an expert by any means but wanted to share my recipe with y’all! Enjoy!”

Besides baking, Eva is also making sure to stay on top of her fitness in quarantine. In late March, the doting mama shared the cutest clip working out next to her adorable youngster.

“Working out that bum! Decided to break out some new workout equipment while staying home,” she captioned her post. In the video, Eva joked she decided to go “outside” because it was “sunny,” but Santi got distracted “looking for ants.” Too funny!

