Eva Longoria Has the Body of a Goddess! Check Out Her Most Beautiful Swimsuit Photos

What do we have to do to get a body like Eva Longoria‘s? The mom of one has been sharing the most inspirational photos on Instagram of her fit figure after she gave birth to son Santiago in June 2018, and we have to admit, Eva looks like a goddess!

Who could forget the time the Desperate Housewives alum wore a cute one-piece swimsuit with a plunging V-neckline on Instagram? The actress practically had her fans asking for more. “Wow,” one person commented, and another said, “That body,” with a red heart emoji. It’s obvious Eva likes to keeps herself in shape and thanks to her healthy diet, she has one of the best bodies in Hollywood!

“I could easily be a vegetarian because I love vegetables so much and I feel like L.A. is a place that can support healthy living,” the Harsh Times star previously told InStyle. “I love cooking with vegetables and I have a secret for cooking with vegetables, [which] is that they don’t need a lot. A lot of people cover them in cheese or cover them in a sauce, and vegetables really only need olive oil.”

Eva’s diet is clearly paying off. On May 26, she shared a video of her making Bobby Flay‘s recipe for “Eggplant Milanese.” Then a couple of days after that, the doting mom was spotted strutting her stuff on Instagram.

“Saturday smiles,” Eva captioned a photo of her in another swimsuit while holding Santiago on May 30. “She is beautiful,” one person commented, while another shared a bunch of heart-eyed emoji.

Thanks to her workout routine, the Eva’s Kitchen author has maintained her impressive figure. During the coronavirus pandemic, she’s been doing a few workouts around the house to stay active. On March 28, she gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness regimen when she set up an obstacle course in her backyard and used the “booty belt” while looking after her son.

“Working out that bum! Decided to break out some new workout equipment while staying home,” the Sentinel star gushed on Instagram.

Thanks to Eva’s amazing posts, her followers know just what to do if they want to get a body like hers.

Scroll below to see Eva’s most stunning swimsuit photos!