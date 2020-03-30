Quality time! While Eva Longoria was socially distancing herself amid the coronavirus outbreak, she went outside with her 21-month-old son, Santiago, to do a booty workout.

“Outside today. Sunny. Got the obstacle course set up. Santi is looking for ants,” the mom of one said in a video she posted to Instagram on Saturday, March 28. She captioned the clip, “Working out that bum! Decided to break out some new workout equipment while staying home. The BOOTY Belt! This is not an ad, my makeup artist @beautybyelan gave this to me years ago!!! And I’m finally trying it. It’s soooo easy to use and great for your butt! Thx, Elan! #BootyBelt.”

However, the best part about the video was the appearance that Santiago made at the end. As soon as the actress was done with her workout, she panned the camera over to her son, who wouldn’t stop talking. “Santiago has a lot to say about this booty belt,” Eva joked.

After seeing the clip, one fan commented, “OMG your son is so adorable. His little face when he walks over to the camera and looks at it is the cutest.” Another said, “Great exercises! OMG Santiiii!! He’s ahh haha sooo adorable! I wanna play with the little guy! He’s a cutie. stay safe you guys!” A third added, “Cutest boy ever!!!”

Eva shares Santiago with her husband, José Bastón, and in an August 2019 interview with Parents, the Desperate Housewives alum said she wants to raise her son to have respect for women and equal rights. “I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism,” Eva said. “But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life.”

It’s a good thing Eva has José by her side because he’s been a great role model for their son. “He’s an amazing father … so I knew that he’d be amazing with Santi,” she told Stellar in August.

What a beautiful family!