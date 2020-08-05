Courtesy of Eva Longoria/ Instagram

Is that Eva Longoria? Yes, it is! The mom of one to baby Santiago looked super fit when she showed off her incredible figure in a one-piece swimsuit on Tuesday, August 4.

Eva, 45, captioned the gorgeous Instagram photo with three black-heart emoji and all her friends liked the snap, including fashion icon Melanie Griffith. But the best part about her outfit was that it featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off her curvaceous figure.

“Wow,” one person commented, and another said, “That body,” with a red heart emoji. After giving birth to Santiago in June 2018, the Desperate Housewives alum revealed how she got back in shape during a previous interview with Us Weekly. “I’m eating air,” she joked at the time. “But, no, I haven’t drunk wine. I haven’t eaten sugar. I haven’t seen a carb in awhile.”

It also helps to set goals for herself. “I wanted to get back in shape for my son,” the actress said. “It’s hard! It’s a lot of work with children. I’m exhausted. But just to stay in shape and be the healthiest me I can for him.”

Since Eva has been staying at home more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, she’s been finding creative ways to work out around the house. On March 28, the doting mom shared a cute video of her exercising in her backyard while Santiago was looking for ants. “Got the obstacle course set up,” she said on Instagram. “Decided to break out some new workout equipment while staying home.”

Eva shares Santiago with her husband, José Bastón, and she admitted there’s no secret to looking good. The only thing you have to do is take care of yourself. That’s why she’ll do everything in moderation, meaning cutting sugar from her diet for three months.

“I’ll cut out all sugar and simple carbs that turn into sugar — rice, pasta, bread. I’m not a big carb person anyway, so it’s not that hard,” she previously told Health. “I actually love fish and vegetables. I was raised on vegetables! Anything green — spinach, broccoli, Brussels sprouts — I crave.”

No wonder Eva looks amazing!