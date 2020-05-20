Too cute. Eva Longoria had a fun-filled morning with her adorable son, Santiago. The Desperate Housewives alum shared the sweetest video while teaching her 23-month-old child how to cook in the kitchen.

“Mama’s little chef,” the 45-year-old beauty captioned a video with her little bundle of joy on Tuesday, May 19. “Making breakfast with my Santi baby. Teaching him early how to make scrambled eggs! He’s a natural!!!”

In the video, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star — who shares Santi with husband José Bastón — looked happier than ever as the tot helped his mom crack eggs into a bowl. Eva proved she’s one proud mom as she encouraged her little man in Spanish. “Muy bien! Gracias!” she gushed.

Since they’ve been in self-isolation amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Santi has been giving his mom a hand in the kitchen. Earlier in May, the Devious Maids actress shared the cutest video of her and Santi making homemade lemon sorbet. The brown-haired cutie looked so grown up as he accompanied his mom by squeezing lemons.

Considering Santi is Eva’s only child, she’s continuing to learn and experience new things about motherhood every day. In November 2019, the doting mama revealed she struggles with having a lot on her mind since welcoming her beloved child in June 2018.

“The one thing I did not expect when Santi was born was the amount of anxiety I was going to have about the world. Like everything affects me now: the news, articles and climate change … and everything scares me,” Eva told Closer Weekly and other reporters.

“My anxiety has just gone through the roof, going, ‘Oh my God, I have a better place!’ So it’s made my philanthropic work more intense,” the SAG Award winner continued at the time. “It brought an insane intensity. I’m like, ‘We have to save the world! Oh my God!’ … I didn’t expect that. I was like, of course, I do charity work and I do philanthropies, but now, and it just means so much more.”

The brunette beauty is looking forward to all the things she’ll get to teach Santi as he continues to grow up. Eva previously told Parents she and José, 52, are going to put a huge emphasis on the importance of respecting women.

“I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism,” she told the outlet in August 2019. “But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life.”

Santi is so lucky to have Eva as his mama!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.