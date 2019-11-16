She is all about being a mom, so much so that Eva Longoria admits that she has found herself with a lot more worries since her son Santi was born.

“The one thing I did not expect when Santi was born was the amount of anxiety I was going to have about the world. Like everything affects me now: the news, articles, and climate change and like everything scares me,” the 44-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner on Friday, November 15.

“My anxiety has just gone through the roof going, ‘Oh my God, I have a better place!’ So it’s made my philanthropic work more intense,” the Desperate Housewives alum continued. “It brought an insane intensity. I’m like, ‘We have to save the world! Oh my God!’ I didn’t expect that. Like I was like, of course I do charity work and I do philanthropies, but now and it just means so much more.” While the anxiety may be tough on Eva, it has not stopped her from doing positive things.

“It’s healing. Yeah, I know. Sometimes the world’s issues are so big you feel paralyzed. But I think that’s the misconception is that you have to be rich and famous to do something. And for me, every single person can do something,” the Golden Globe nominee explained. “You know, like, you, recycling or doing a charity event like this — like there’s many levels of helping and doing and so yeah, it’s sometimes overwhelming and paralyzing at the thought but once you start doing it’s easy.”

Eva shares her baby boy, 1, with her husband, José Bastón. Together the pair are doing all they can to only raise their son right, but to help him know all about feminism. “I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism,” the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star told Parents magazine. “But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life.”

We are certain that Eva won’t let anything get in her way of giving Santi all the love he deserves.