Turns out Eva Longoria has passed on a very important trait to baby Santiago: the funny gene!

“He’s funny. He has my humor. He’s silly and I’m silly,” the former Desperate Housewives star, 44, gushed exclusively to Closer Weekly at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual Grants Banquet on Wednesday, July 31, in Beverly Hills. “He’s a little ham. He hams it up all the time.”

With Santiago, 1, developing a personality similar to his famous mama, does Eva — who gave birth to him in June 2018 alongside husband José Bastón — think he’ll take after her in that regard? “I don’t think he’s going to be a creative star, but he’s going to have a natural sense of humor,” she noted.

Eva — who recently returned from a vacation in Spain with her family — said she enjoys traveling with Santiago and has picked up “so many tips” along the way. The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star swears by their Doona “so you don’t have 20 pieces of luggage” and is “very organized” when it comes to the diaper bag. “So snacks to books to toys,” Eva lists, “pacifiers to diapers to wipes to sanitizers. I got it.”

Aside from that, we’re sure it also helps that Santiago — who celebrated a very fun first birthday with a trip to Disneyland with Mickey Mouse — is already a pro at being on the go. He may make it “exhausting” for Eva but, as she pointed out in her recent interview with Us Weekly, it’s all “so rewarding.”

“He’s been great. He’s been traveling since he was 4 weeks old. The minute he could travel, we traveled. He’s great, he really understands the plans now,” Eva explained, revealing that the tyke is getting close to a milestone. “Now he’s wanting to walk so it’s a little different. He’s trying to get out and run around.”

