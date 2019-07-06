What a mom! Eva Longoria is looking super fit, as she showed off her post-baby body one year after giving birth to her first child, Santiago.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 5, to share quite the photo of herself in a purple swimsuit, all while holding up her little one. “Bikinis and Babies, these are a few of my favorite things,” the actress captioned the snap.

Take a look at the full pic below!

Fans were very impressed by the picture, and they made sure to let their reactions known. “Super Santi! And super mama,” one person said. Another gushed, “All your hard work paid off! Stunning.” Even notable celebrities took some time to pay kudos to the Desperate Housewives alum.

“You look so good!! Kisses to you both!!!” Victoria Beckham responded. While Mario Lopez said, “Killin’ it.” It is pretty clear that the mom has been doing exactly what the Saved By the Bell alum, 45, said. However, it has taken some work, as Eva has found a balance between motherhood and her career.

“I do think there has to be a normalization within Hollywood to make sure that motherhood is accepted in a wider way,” the Dora and the Lost City of Gold told Parents magazine in an interview. “Many times, [after becoming a mom] you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take time off until you’re looking a certain way.” In fact, Eva returned to work just eight weeks after giving birth to her first child.

“Going back to work was hard,” Eva, who shares her son with husband José Bastón explained to the outlet. “Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. … You just do it and get it done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jun 16, 2019 at 7:59pm PDT

She added, “I aim to be a good mom to Santi. It is very clear that Eva is doing just that — and she’s looking fantastic while doing it too!