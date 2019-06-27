Talk about a wonder mom! Eva Longoria may be quite busy with her career — she’s currently wrapping up four films — but she has found quite the way to balance her Hollywood life, with the time she spends with her baby boy Santiago.

“I do think there has to be a normalization within Hollywood to make sure that motherhood is accepted in a wider way,” the actress, 44, says in an interview with Parents magazine. “Many times, [after becoming a mom] you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take time off until you’re looking a certain way.” However, the hardworking mom returned to work just eight weeks after giving birth to her first child.

“Going back to work was hard,” the Desperate Housewives alum reveals to the outlet. “Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. … You just do it and get it done,” she explained. And while Eva admits that baby Santi is “healthy, funny, sweet and he sleeps,” she sometimes struggles with her work-life balance.

“I will pass on a project if I can’t give it my all. Now I have to be more in charge and more structured and on time,” Eva, who shares Santi with her husband José Bastón, says. “The stakes are higher now that I have a child. I need to make sure I’m doing my part to leave the world a better place —for him and for all the children of our future.”

Eva is of course quite the famous mom who is doing everything in her power to succeed in her balancing act. Although, why she is well-known and has a platform, she does not want to be considered a parenting influencer. “I aim to be a good mom to Santi, but as far as having opinions and really planting my flag in the ground and saying ‘This is the system I use and everybody should use it,’ I’m definitely not doing that,” she says.

It is quite clear that Eva is all about her son, and she continues to prove that she will always put her child number one. How sweet!