When it comes to her Hollywood career, Eva Longoria wears a coat of many colors. The beloved celeb is an actress, producer, model and director, but Eva’s talents go way beyond the TV screen. Her successful showbiz run and plenty of other projects have attributed to her huge net worth.

The Desperate Housewives alum’s fortune is valued at an estimated $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This includes the more than $13 million she made in 2011, which ranked her as the highest-paid TV actress in the world that year.

Eva didn’t always live the luxurious life she does nowadays, though. The producer was born and raised alongside her three sisters in Corpus Christi, Texas. One of her earliest jobs was during high school when she worked at Wendy’s, but she eventually left the Texas city behind when she attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville. There, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology.

Following her college graduation, Eva moved to Los Angeles and made her acting debut when she landed small roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and General Hospital in 2000. The following year in 2001, she was cast as Isabella on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. She appeared on nearly 300 episodes throughout two seasons until her character left the show in 2003, per IMDb.

By then, Eva had already become a familiar face in Hollywood and was starting to pick up new gigs. Throughout the early 2000s, she appeared in Snitch’d, Señorita Justice, The Dead Will Tell and Dragnet. In 2004, she landed the role of Gabrielle Solis in the drama series Desperate Housewives, which ran for eight seasons until May 2012. To this day, the program is one of Eva’s most notable credits.

After cementing her status in Hollywood as an actress, Eva turned her sights to producing and directing. She helped executive produce the Alma Awards in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2011, but she produced her first TV show, Ready for Love, in 2013. She later picked up executive producer credits in Mother Up!, John Wick, Telenovela and Devious Maids, before directing and creating her latest TV series, Grand Hotel, in 2019.

Considering Eva’s Hollywood portfolio also includes acting credits in hits like Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Jane the Virgin, Empire and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others, there’s no doubt Eva has earned her spot as a showbiz star. However, she’s had plenty of other sources of income throughout the decades.

In addition to acting, the brunette beauty is a model. Over the years, she’s covered magazines like Vogue, Marie Claire, Maxim, Health and Harper’s Bazaar. Celebrity Net Worth reported she has modeling contracts with L’Oreal and New York & Co. She’s also has worked as a brand ambassador for companies like Heineken, Microsoft, Bebe Sport and Magnum ice cream.

Eva’s resume doesn’t end there, though as she’s a business owner as well. She is the CEO of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, a “production company started by actor/director, Eva Longoria, that produces film, television and documentaries,” the LinkedIn profile states. CNBC reported she also created the Eva Longoria Foundation, which helps Latinas get access to education and entrepreneurship.

