Mom of 1 Eva Longoria was all about spending time with her 1-year-old son, Santiago, for President’s Day. While she was having a little get-together at her house on Monday, February 17, the Desperate Housewives star brought her son outside for a cute dance party.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Eva, 44, wrote, “Go Santi,” above an adorable clip of him moving and grooving to the beat. While he ran in place, the A-lister followed his lead and danced next to him.

She also shared another video of her friends in the pool cheering on Santi while he was dancing with the caption, “We are just here for his entertainment.” How sweet!

Eva shares her son with her husband, José Bastón. Although her kid takes after José in some ways, Eva admits Santiago gets a few things from her. “He’s funny. He has my humor. He’s silly and I’m silly,” the actress previously gushed to Closer Weekly. “He’s a little ham. He hams it up all the time.”

The dark-haired beauty adores her son so much that she loves to take him everywhere with her. “He’s always with me,” Eva revealed to Us Weekly. “The great thing about the work I do is that I’m able to do that. I’m really grateful. I get to take Santiago to work every day.”

However, if there are days when Eva’s schedule is too hectic for her son then she can always rely on José to take the lead. “He’s an amazing father to his three older children [from his previous marriage to Natalia Esperón], so I knew that he’d be amazing with Santi,” she said.

Now the only thing we need to see is José dancing with baby Santiago at the next party!