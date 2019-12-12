It’s been about four months since Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx officially called it quits, but a source told Closer Weekly the Batman Begins star is doing quite OK. In fact, the insider exclusively revealed the beloved actress is holding up thanks to the support from her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

“Of course she misses having a partner by her side, Jamie was a lot of fun, but she and Suri are doing just fine,” a source close to the mother-daughter pair shared with Closer. “Their bond is stronger than ever and they’re excited about spending the holidays together with Suri’s cousins and grandparents.”

Although fans were hoping Katie, 40, and Jamie — who were first romantically linked in 2013 — would reunite, the insider insisted their relationship is over for good. “Katie and Jamie have uncoupled and moved on,” the source explained. “There’s no need to worry about Katie having a lonely Christmas, being single again has only made her a stronger individual.”

News of Jamie, 51, and Katie’s split first made headlines in early August after the Ray star was spotted out and about with another woman in Los Angeles. Just days after photos surfaced of Jamie getting handsy with the mystery gal, a source told In Touch Weekly the two were no longer an item after dating for over six years.

“Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying. For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” the insider revealed. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

Following the news of Jamie and Katie’s breakup, a source close to the Dawson’s Creek alum — who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise — dished how her mini-me is helping mend her broken heart. “Katie’s doing just fine. Suri has asked about Jamie and her mom told her the truth, that she and Jamie have broken up,” the previous source told Closer. “Suri’s a lot more mature than people think.”

Even though “Suri loves Jamie,” the source said the little girl fully supported her mama’s decision. “She trusts [Katie], she didn’t really question it too much,” the previous source added.

We hope Katie and Suri have a wonderful Christmas filled with family and love!

