TV’s Biggest Night Is Back! See Angela Bassett and More Stars on the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

After a long year, the 2021 Emmy Awards have finally arrived! To celebrate television’s biggest night, stars are stepping out at the 73rd awards ceremony on Sunday, September 19. Rita Wilson, Angela Bassett and more have already begun arriving on the prestigious red carpet.

This year’s event is taking place at the Microsoft Theater in L.A., and as they hit the carpet, Hollywood’s hottest actors and actresses proved they brought their fashion A-game. Rita looked incredible in a black blazer and pants, while Angela turned heads in a radiant gown.

The 2021 Emmys are expected to be a good night, considering countless beloved heavyweights are nominated for the illustrious accolade in various categories. Michael Douglas‘ The Kominsky Method is up for Outstanding Comedy Series against Black-ish, Emily in Paris and Ted Lasso, while Alec Baldwin is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his work on Saturday Night Live.

Other nominations include Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square for Outstanding Television Movie, Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Hugh Grant for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Kate Winslet, Maya Rudolph, William H. Macy and more are also in the running for awards.

Compared to last year, the 73rd annual event promises to have a lot of exciting things in store. Last year’s Emmys were much different than usual, as the event was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jimmy Kimmel were among a limited number of stars who actually attended the show in person.

Most celebs like Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, tuned in from the safety of their home. The Legally Blonde alum joked about having the “shortest Emmys commute yet” while sharing a photo of her stunning look via Instagram. “Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews,” she wrote in the caption.

Plenty of others also virtually joined from their living rooms, such as D’Arcy Carden, Yvonne Orji, Gabrielle Union and more. The Good Place star Jameela Jamil also gave a glimpse at her casual Emmys look, which featured colorful loungewear and her long brunette locks over her shoulders.

To see what Hollywood stars are wearing at the 2021 award show, scroll through the gallery of red carpet photos below!