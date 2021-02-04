True love is hard to find in Hollywood, but Angela Bassett hit the jackpot when she met Courtney B. Vance. The Black Panther actress and her longtime spouse have been going strong for years, and it seems like nothing is going to get in the way of their everlasting love.

The couple’s journey first started at the Yale School of Drama in the 1980s, according to Essense. It wasn’t love at first sight by any means, however, and Courtney was actually in a relationship with a different woman at the time. Fortunately, their friendship eventually blossomed into a romance when they reconnected more than a decade later.

“He had a beautiful, beautiful girlfriend at the time, who was also in drama school with us,” Angela recalled to People in 2018. “So maybe about 14 years later, our paths crossed here in Los Angeles. And I was single, he was single. And I had such an appreciation for him over those years.”

Because the 9-1-1 star was enthralled by Courtney’s best qualities, including “his consistency, how he treated other people, of what a supporter he is, what a connector of people and ideas he is [and] how passionate he is,” Angela knew she had to make a move. The two ended up going on a date in 1994, and from that moment, the rest is history.

The Golden Globe winner and Lovecraft Country actor dated for three years before tying the knot in 1997. Over the next decade, Angela and Courtney struggled to conceive children, and after multiple rounds of failed IVF, the pair was inspired to try surrogacy. “The more we learned about it, the more we began to think that perhaps this was an answer for us,” she told People.

In January 2006, the lovebirds’ wish came true when they welcomed their twins, Bronwyn and Slater. Since then, the What’s Love Got to Do With It star has been relishing in her role as a mom, all while maintaining her unbreakable bond with her handsome hubby.

While once exclusively chatting with Closer Weekly, Angela dished the secret to her decades-long marriage. Even though the doting mom and the Preacher’s Wife actor can get overwhelmed at times, their relationship centers on “respect and negotiation.”

“I want what I want, he wants what he wants, and sometimes, they’re not the same,” Angela shared, “but we’ve learned how to negotiate to make each other happy and fulfill our dreams and desires.”

