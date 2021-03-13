William H. Macy Is the Dad of 2 Daughters! Meet the ‘Shameless’ Actor’s Girls Sophia and Georgia

William H. Macy has taken home awards for his work in Shameless, Door to Door and Fargo, among many more, but the actor also deserves an accolade for being a great dad to his two daughters. William shares his children, Sophia and Georgia, with his wife, Felicity Huffman.

Before the Emmy winner started a family with the Desperate Housewives alum, he was married to his first spouse, Carla Santos Shamberg. William and the Erin Brockovich producer exchanged vows in 1980, but they split five years later and held off from having any kids.

The Wild Hogs actor found love, however, with Felicity in the 1990s. The couple married in 1997, and three years later, they welcomed their first child, Sophia, in 2000. Their second daughter, Georgia, arrived less than two years later in 2002.

Considering Sophia and Georgia grew up in the public eye thanks to their mom and dad’s Hollywood careers, it’s no surprise the blonde beauties are naturals in the spotlight. Aside from sharing the red carpet with William and Felicity throughout the years growing up, the girls are quite popular on social media.

Like William and the Otherhood actress, Sophia is interested in pursuing a showbiz career. Georgia, on the other hand, has a fondness for politics and the government. There’s no doubt Sophia and Georgia have bright futures in whatever paths they pursue.

Now that Sophia and Georgia are blossoming into their young adult years, William can’t believe how quickly time has passed. In addition to learning how to cope with his little girls being all grown up, he’s also had to adjust to watching them date.

While chatting about his daughters’ love lives, William joked he’s “gonna threaten the guys” who show interest in his kids. “You know, I started doing all the clichés … I’m gonna dig a moat around our house,” he jokingly told Us Weekly in Mat 2018. However, William revealed he quickly changed his mind.

“Then I thought, ‘OK, what do you really want for your daughters?'” he continued. “And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about William’s kids with Felicity!