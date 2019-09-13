The verdict is in. Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday, September 13 for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Desperate Housewives actress also has one year of probation and she must complete 250 hours of community service as well as pay a $30,000 fine. This new development comes shortly after she pleaded with a Boston federal judge to give her a more lenient punishment.

After her sentencing, the star issued a public statement explaining how she “accepts the court’s decision today without reservation.” Huffman continued, “I broke the law. I have admitted that and I have pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.” After apologizing for her choices, the actress said she strives to live a “more honest” life going forward so she can serve as a better role model for her daughters and family.

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In order to make her scheduled court appearance, Huffman, 56, hopped on a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, September 10, and she and her husband, William H. Macy, arrived in Boston later that afternoon.

Prior to this, it was revealed that she was potentially looking at one month in jail, followed by a 12-month supervised release and a fine of $20,000. However, in a letter to the judge, she requested a year of probation and community service instead.

It’s been an eventful few months for Huffman, who was arrested back in March on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. According to court documents, the star dropped $15,000 to help get her oldest daughter, Sofia, into college by boosting her score on the SATs. In May, Huffman pleaded guilty for her wrong-doing.

Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

The actress also posted a passionate statement to her Instagram in April, revealing how much the scandal was weighing on her. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” she wrote at the time. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Looking ahead, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who were also indicted in the case, will be appearing in court on October 2 for a status hearing. The couple has pleaded not guilty for their alleged involvement in the scandal.