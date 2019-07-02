Although there have been many people wanting to check in on the cast of 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral in a sequel (beyond the abridged one created), Hulu, instead, is offering up an event TV series co-written by Mindy Kaling (most recently on screen with Emma Thompson in the movie Late Night). Offers the official description, “Four Weddings and a Funeral follows four American friends — Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith), Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse) and Duffy (John Paul Reynolds) — who reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and, of course, there are four weddings …. and a funeral.”

There are 12 episodes in all. Streaming on Hulu begins July 31.