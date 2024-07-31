'Today' Show Stars Houses Photos: Cast's Home Tours

Today is filmed in the heart of New York City where many of the hosts currently reside. Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and a few of their costars live in gorgeous homes in the Big Apple. Others like Craig Melvin live just outside of the city.

Al owns a beautiful brownstone in Manhattan’s Upper East Side that he’s called home for more than 15 years. In 2015, he gave Closer an exclusive look inside his five-story house that he shares with his wife, Deborah Roberts. Buying the home was one of his biggest dreams come true.

“I saw them on The Cosby Show and across from my high school,” he told Closer about the brownstones in the neighborhood. “I always thought that was real ‘New York living’ and a nice thing to have in the city.”