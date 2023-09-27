He may be a cohost of Today every morning, but when he’s home, Al Roker is a loving husband. The TV star is married to his longtime wife, Deborah Roberts, and has been since 1995.

The two have been hitched for over two decades, and even though they work at rival networks — Al is at NBC and Deborah is at ABC — the couple shares the most adorable love story. And as it actually turns out, Al and Deborah first met when the journalist was married to his first wife, Alice Bell.

The former pair were together from 1984 until their divorce was finalized in 1994, and during their union, they welcomed their only daughter, Courtney. Even though the TV personality was a married man when he first crossed paths with Deborah, the ABC star praised Al for being “so sweet.”

