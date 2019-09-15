Too sweet! Legendary weatherman Al Roker may be a busy man these days, but he of course does not forget special dates — that’s why he made sure to wish his wife, Deborah Roberts, a Happy Anniversary.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, September 15 to remind everyone just how crazy he is about the love of his life. “A #happyanniversary to my more than #betterhalf @debrobertsabc,” the Today correspondent wrote alongside two photos of the pair together. Take a look at the cute post below!

Fans were of course all about the post as they took to the comments section to respond. “Wishing you many more happy years together,” one fan wrote. “Happy Anniversary to a wonderful couple. You are an inspiration to everyone,” another added.

The TV personality and the ABC News Network Correspondent, 58, tied the knot in 1995. The pair have two kids — Leila, 20 and Nicholas, 17. Al also has another daughter, Courtney, 33, from a previous relationship. Together the couple have raised a wonderful family, and they work as a team when it comes to raising their youngest child, who has special needs.

“Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet,” the Ruthless Tide author once told Guideposts magazine. “But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him.”

“Nick blossomed, far more than Deborah or I could have ever expected, given his original iffy prognosis,” the journalist continued. “Where his OCD nature can be a drawback in some situations, it was a strength here. And he proved to be very competitive.”

It truly is wonderful to see just how perfect Al and Deborah are for each other — we are so happy for them both!