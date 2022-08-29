Today host Willie Geist is always sharing his wisdom about parenthood on the NBC program! The television personality shares two kids, Lucie and George, with his wife, Christina Geist. Keep scrolling to learn more about their children.

When Was Willie Geist’s Daughter, Lucie, Born?

Willie and Christina met in middle school. The pair dated on and off for the next few years before going their separate ways after college. They ultimately realized that their connection was worth fighting for after spending some time apart. The lovebirds got married in 2003.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Their eldest child, Lucie, was born in 2007. Willie began hosting Morning Joe that same year, leading him to adjust to life as a working dad.

“It was harder back then, for obvious reasons, especially when we had a second child and I was walking out at four in the morning and Christina had a crying baby in her arms and one tugging at her leg,” he recalled in an August 2019 interview with Glamour. “But we’ve always had an agreement: Christina has the mornings, and I’m around at night. My kids’ memories of me will hopefully be having dinner with them, reading them books and being there for bath time when they were babies.”

Lucie developed a passion for dancing and playing basketball while growing up. The proud dad revealed that his daughter dressed up as LeBron James for Halloween during an April 2018 interview with Us Weekly.

When Was Willie Geist’s Son, George, Born?

Willie and Christina became parents for the second time in 2009 when their son, George, was born. The youngster enjoys playing baseball and drumming. He also has a hilarious sense of humor.

“He’s obsessed with Saturday Night Live and recites 20-year-old Will Ferrell sketches at dinner,” the Illinois native said.

Since both of their kids play on sports teams, a huge part of Willie and Christina’s schedules involves cheering them on.

“Willie works Sundays, so we always wake up and watch him on Sunday Today and then when he gets off the air, we meet up as a family,” Christina previously told The Local Moms Network. “Our best Sundays are when the four of us can just hit the diner. Lately, we’ve been doing a lot of baseball and softball games. So, a perfect Sunday for us is having two games that aren’t at the same time and sitting in the sun with other parents we love and cheering on the kids.”

While balancing a career on television and his parenting duties is a lot of work at times, the New York Times bestselling author wouldn’t change it for the world.

“Being a dad is more fun than anyone told me it was going to be. At first, you’re so overwhelmed by the responsibility, and while there are always tough times and long nights, at the end of the day it’s way more fun than not,” he told MSNBC in June 2018. “Especially when they’ve gotten a little older, my kids are telling me these long, winding stories that are so funny and interesting. It’s genuinely fun. You’re never sitting there listening out of responsibility. You just truly love it.”