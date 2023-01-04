Today fans can always count on Jenna Bush Hager to make them laugh during each episode of the series. The former first daughter often shares hilarious stories about her famous family and makes shocking confessions on the program. Her candidness is part of the reason why viewers can’t get enough of the daytime talk show.

Jenna began working as a correspondent on Today in 2009. When Kathie Lee Gifford left the show a decade later, the former teacher’s aide took her place at the news desk as an official cohost. Next to news veteran Hoda Kotb, Jenna quickly settled into the role and proved to be such a natural in front of the camera.

The Texas native grew up in the spotlight as the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. Along with her twin sister, Barbara, she navigated being a member of America’s first family in her early 20s. Years later, Jenna revealed some secrets about their time in the White House on Today, including what it was like dating during that time. She described the early stages of her romance with her now-husband, Henry Hager, and how she would sneak him in and out of the White House.

“My parents were traveling, and I was staying there,” Jenna recalled during a conversation with Hoda in November 2022 on the show. “We’d gone out to the bars and, like all relationships do, it reached a certain level. Henry said he woke up and he looked around and he was, like, ‘Aaaaaaaah’ because he worked for my dad.”

It wasn’t the first time Jenna revealed details about dating while living in the White House. During a February 2021 episode of Today, she shared a story about her and Henry’s most disastrous date.

“My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let’s just leave it at that,” she said. “It was with Henry and his car ran out of gas and went backward and hit the Secret Service.”

The New York Times bestselling author and the businessman got married in 2008 and welcomed three children together: Mila, Poppy and Hal. Just like their famous mom, the kiddos all have a great sense of humor. In December 2022, Mila appeared on an episode of Today to reveal some of her mom’s biggest secrets.

“One time she was laughing in our living room, and she peed her pants!” Jenna’s eldest daughter told viewers during the episode. “You changed your pajamas!”

