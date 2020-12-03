Marie Osmond Has a Lot of Love in Her Heart! See the ‘Paper Roses’ Singer’s Dating History

When it comes to dating, Marie Osmond isn’t one to usually kiss and tell. But a timeline of the “Paper Roses” singer’s relationship proves she was romantically involved with a handful of famous men over the years.

“[I] wasn’t a nun,” she joked with People in 2019. “I dated a lot of people and never really publicized it.”

The Donny & Marie alum is happily married to husband Steve Craig nowadays, but she previously dated Hollywood stars like Erik Estrada, Andy Gibb and others throughout the 1970s and ’80s. Even though it didn’t work out with the actors, Marie couldn’t feel luckier to have Steve as her spouse.

“I’m in love for the first time in my life, like really in love, and it’s probably the most wonderful experience I’ve had,” the former Talk host gushed to Closer Weekly in October 2019. “Truly in love.”

Marie and Steve — who walked down the aisle for the first time in 1982 — can be traveling the country for her career or relaxing on a romantic vacation, but the loving wife said she prefers enjoying time together at their beautiful Utah home.

“We sit and watch TV and eat popcorn,” she explained. “We’re very low-key. Really, we’re both just kind of easy, mellow. We’re best friends. He really is an amazing man.”

The Maybe This Time actress and the former football star may be happier than ever with the life they created, but the pair certainly endured some challenges along the way. In 1985, Marie and Steve called it quits.

The twosome spent more than decades apart following their divorce, but they found their way back to each other in the late 2000s. “Nothing is an accident,” she told People in 2019 about reconnecting with the handsome hunk. “I am a spiritual person. So [I believe] God has his timing.”

Marie and Steve exchanged vows for the second time in 2011. Since then, the adorable duo has never been more in love. “I’m enjoying being alone with my husband,” she wrote on Instagram in March 2020. “It has been a blessing to have [time] together, especially after being apart for over 25 years.”

